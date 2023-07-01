'The Iron Heart' wants to elevate action genre in PH

The cast of 'The Iron Heart' series. ABS-CBN

MANILA — With the success of the show, the cast of "The Iron Heart" series hoped that the audience saw how they wanted to elevate the action genre in the Philippines.

"Our whole objective was to elevate the action genre in the Philippines kasi nakita namin na parang nakakalimutan ata ng mga tao na kaya rin ng Pinoy na sumabay sa ibang bansa, in terms of action," lead star Richard Gutierrez said.

For Gutierrez, the country has a lot of talented people who can work on action projects.

"Maraming stunt choreographers, action choreographers sa ibang bansa Pilipino. Sa Hollywood, marami riyan stunt choreographers Pinoy, ibig sabihin, kaya nating sumabay sa international. Bigyan lang tayo ng tamang proyekto, tamang project and nagkataon na binigyan kami ng opportunity dito sa 'The Iron Heart.' Kaya gusto naming pasalamatan siyempre ang ABS-CBN, ang Star Creatives, and of course, our my two brilliant directors here for molding the show to be where it is now," Gutierrez said.

"'Yun talaga 'yung objective namin from the very beginning -- elevate the action genre in the Philippines. And I think so far we're doing that and pina-promise po namin sa inyo itong bagong season, mas malupit pa ang mga action namin," he added.

Roi Vinzon, who plays Hector in the series, added that the family element of the series also helped entice viewers to watch the series.

"Kahit na hindi ako masyadong nag-action dito, nag-action scenes, nakita ko kasi ang 'The Fast and the Furious,' kailangan may action, may family, naramdaman ko 'yun. Kaya sabi ko this is it," Vinzon said.

"Kaya pala tumatagal 'tong 'The Iron Heart' because of that, 'yung sensibility ng Filipino audience, may family kaya medyo may drama kami sa family eh, nagkaroon kami ng parang unity composed of family, isang grupo talaga na matindi," he added.

"Balik kay Apollo, aksyon siya roon tapos balik sa 'min kaya nararamdaman ng tao yoon. First time akong magkaroon ng parang 'yung feeling ng writers nag-revolve sa ganoon."

Meanwhile, Christian Vasquez noted how his character also added a comedic flavor to the series.

"Ako sobrang natutuwa sa ginagawang action dito kasi sa character ko medyo comic and at the same time aksyon na hindi ko pa nagagawa sa ibang projects," he said.

"Dito na-explore ko kung kung paano mag-work together ang pagiging comic and action. Sobrang nakakatuwa kasi hindi biro ang aksyon, mga fight scenes dito eh, talagang binibigyan ng oras."

Jake Cuenca, for his part, expressed his gratitude to those who appreciated their efforts for the show.

"Sobrang nakakataba ng puso ang bawat comment, ang bawat review, bawat magandang papuri na binibigay sa 'min sa 'The Iron Heart' and I'll take the opportunity to thank the directors kasi it's our directors who really motivated us in the beginning, telling us na we wanna raise the standards of action, we wanna make this a global thing," Cuenca said.

"Nandito kami sa mindset na 'to, striving to be better, trying to make a better show, that's because of our directors, they motivated us. Kumbaga, na-frame nila 'yung mindset namin na ganito, so 'pag pumupunta kami sa set, all out kami," he added.

"There's no such thing as 50/50 here, there's no such thing as just give 50 percent. It's jump in there and give 100 percent. Thank you, direks for the challenge, for the opportunity."

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

RELATED VIDEO: