MANILA – The cast of “Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen” graced the “ASAP Natin To” stage on Sunday ahead of the series’ upcoming premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The series will star Kim Chiu, who performed the theme song of the project on the variety show, while her co-stars walked the runway.

With Chiu on “ASAP” were Jake Ejercito, Kaladkaren, Lie Reposposa, Frenchy Dy, Justin Luzares, and Angel Aquino.

“Fit Check” follows the story of Chiu as Melanie, who sells ukay clothes through her father's business Ukay King. However, she suffered a huge blow when a fire gutted their store which put her in debt.

Looking for a way to get back on track, Melanie crosses paths with Chris (Ejercito), who happens to be a fashion executive looking for aspiring designers for his business.

As she steps into the fast-paced and cutthroat world of Filipino fashion, she also finds herself on a journey towards self-awareness, empowerment, forgiveness, and the possibility of true love.

Directed by Nuel Naval, "Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen" is a co-production of ABS-CBN Entertainment and Dreamscape Entertainment.

It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this July 7.