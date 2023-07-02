MANILA - Iñigo Pascual made his comeback on the "ASAP Natin To" stage on Sunday, delivering an energetic performance.
Accompanied by a group of dancers, the multi-talented artist did a captivating rendition of "Sunroof."
Eventually, the entire "ASAP" family joined him, adding a delightful touch to the lively opening sequence.
Pascual was recently in the United States, where he worked on the FOX series "Monarch" starring Susan Sarandon.
Early this year, Pascual released a reimagined version of his 2021 international album "Options," which featured the hit single "Catching Feelings."
The new album, dubbed “Lockdown Sessions,” includes stripped-down, acoustic versions of the songs “Options,” “Neverland,” key track “Not Him,” and more.
"Options" features 12 tracks that he recorded with international music producers and songwriters.