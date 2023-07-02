MANILA - Iñigo Pascual made his comeback on the "ASAP Natin To" stage on Sunday, delivering an energetic performance.

Accompanied by a group of dancers, the multi-talented artist did a captivating rendition of "Sunroof."

Eventually, the entire "ASAP" family joined him, adding a delightful touch to the lively opening sequence.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Pascual was recently in the United States, where he worked on the FOX series "Monarch" starring Susan Sarandon.

Early this year, Pascual released a reimagined version of his 2021 international album "Options," which featured the hit single "Catching Feelings."

The new album, dubbed “Lockdown Sessions,” includes stripped-down, acoustic versions of the songs “Options,” “Neverland,” key track “Not Him,” and more.

"Options" features 12 tracks that he recorded with international music producers and songwriters.

