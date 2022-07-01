What to expect from The Juans’ Big Dome concert

MANILA — The chartbusting band The Juans, best known for their popular heartbreak songs, is gunning for another milestone with their first concert at the Araneta Coliseum this October.

Lead vocalist and keyboardist Carl Guevarra and The Juans’ other members Japs Mendoza, Chael Adriano, and RJ Cruz made the announcement Friday night at their show at SM North Edsa Skydome in Quezon City.

“It will be a fusion of film and musical theater, the ultimate!” Guevarra told ABS-CBN News, also citing how their first hit “Hindi Tayo Pwede” transformed their lives.

“May bida at kontrabida din sa istorya ng concert,” Guevarra quipped. “But we also want to continue to inspire people with our show. We want to relate and validate feelings of other people because we all felt it — the separation, the heartbreak. We want to tell them that after hugot, there is hope and healing.”

The concert also draws power from the theater background of Guevarra, who worked in theater and appeared in musicals including “Peter Pan,” “Kelly! Kelly! Ang Hit na Musical,” “Batang Rizal,” and “Lola Basyang.”

Aside from “Hindi Tayo Pwede,” The Juans also endeared themselves to fans with “Dulo,” “Hatid,” “Teka Muna,” and “Istorya.”

Tickets for the show will be on sale this month.

The Big Dome leap of the band comes on the heels of the departure of their fifth member Joshua Coronel. “Malugod naming tinanggap ang pag-alis ni Joshua dahil priority niya ang kaniyang pamilya. We wish him well,” Guevarra stressed. “From hereon, The Juans will perform with sessionistas who will add to the dynamics of our music.”

