'Thor' stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson on playing strong women

Natalie Portman at the "Thor: Love and Thunder" world premiere. Courtesy: Disney/Marvel "Thor: Love and Thunder"

As an actress, Oscar winner Natalie Portman relishes the chance to transform and play various characters.

For 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' her physical preparations began months before the cameras rolled so she could return to the Marvel film franchise as Jane Foster, now also known as The Mighty Thor.

"It's so exciting to get to play a character like Jane. I feel so lucky to get to be a superhero. That's like such an extraordinary opportunity and, I feel so lucky to have had the chance. And Jane is also an incredible character as an astrophysicist so I feel like that’s an exciting thing to get to represent to girls," Portman said.

Courtesy: Disney/Marvel "Thor: Love and Thunder"

Her costar Tessa Thompson celebrated the return of Portman and the rest of the 'Thor' cast to the big screen.

"Natalie rejoining us. She's a good friend of mine so having her felt like summer camp. The last time around, they were a little more freewheeling. This time they're like, you know, Thor is having a midlife crisis. Valkyrie has finally turned herself around and is a woman of bureaucracy and responsibility. And so it's fun to play these characters that we love so much and see them grow as we grow too," Thompson noted.

Tessa Thompson at the "Thor: Love and Thunder" world premiere. Courtesy: Disney/Marvel "Thor: Love and Thunder"

She also shared what it meant for her to be part of a big Hollywood film. "I grew up in Los Angeles. I used to come to movies here [in LA]. My dad would take me to this cinema and it was always like a big deal when I got to see movies here, so I can't believe I am now in movies here."

Courtesy: Disney/Marvel "Thor: Love and Thunder"

The film recently held its star-studded world premiere in Hollywood led by Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth. The latest Marvel movie also stars Fil-Am actor Dave Bautista who appears as his 'Guardians of the Galaxy' character, Drax. 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is directed by Taika Waititi who also returns to play Korg.