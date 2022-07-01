Netizens root for Herlene, Joseph in 'Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask'

MANILA -- Episode 3 of “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask” has roused the show’s rom-com fans, making them ask for more "kilig" moments.

In the episode, Malta (Harlene Budol) getting thrilled over Sieg’s (Joseph Marco) friend request, which she excitedly accepts after her mom Madam Baby (Mickey Ferriols) nudges her to do it.



However, their promising online friendship is strained by Malta’s lingering insecurity. She sticks to her face mask during their video chats, giving silly excuses for it. Malta even uses funny online filters to keep hiding her face. The kilig, it seems, is so relatable that fans just lapped it up!

Viewer Olivia Ibatuan commented: “The story is funny but with a pinch, especially sa mga young ladies na ipinanganak na d nabigyan ng magandang face. Just like Herlene in the story, masyadong mababa ang confidence sa sarili. Nakakarelate ang marami sa kuwento.”



Nenita Mahmood noted the chemistry between the two leads. She commented, “Super ganda ng love story para sa akin. Bigla akong bumata, nakakakilig.”

Celia Jane Bartolome added: “Hooked na ako sa love story ni Malta at Sieg.”



Sean Reyes wrote about the male lead saying, “Joseph Marco is my (heart emojis).” Simply Lovey agreed: “Ka gwapo ni Marco makakiliggggggg.”



Alma Ramos loved both leads. “Ang galing ni herlene natural ang acting ang pogi ni joseph may chemistry clang dalawa.”



Meanwhile, other viewers continue rooting for the show. Jeseryl Maranan commented, “Bitin na nman ang kilig, sana araw araw nlng.” Arjayl Martel concurred, saying, “Waiting for 1 week is very difficult for us avid viewers but the episode really meets our expectations.”



In the next episode, Malta and Sieg’s online friendship turns a month old. Will Malta continue "ducking for cover" or will she finally reveal her face to Sieg?



The plot unfolds in the forthcoming episodes of “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask,” showing on Saturdays, at 7 p.m., on the official YouTube Puregold Channel.