TV sitcom "Modern Family" stars Nolan Gould and Jesse Tyler Ferguson reunited in a rare encounter Friday.

In an Instagram post, Ferguson posed with his "TV nephew" in New York City after two years.

"(I) ran into my tv nephew @nolangould on the streets of NYC after not seeing him for over two years! just like the real family, he didn’t call to tell me he was in town," he said in the caption.

Fans went nostalgic as "Modern Family" ended during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the stars were not physically together in the finale.

In "Modern Family," Gould played the role of Luke Dunphy the youngest in the family while Ferguson played the role of Mitchell Pritchett, the gay uncle.

The show has captured the audience with its fresh takes on family issues and has won 22 Emmy Awards. The ran for 10 seasons.

