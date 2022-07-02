MANILA – The son of actress-comedienne Candy Pangilinan, Quentin, has graduated from junior high school.

In an Instagram post, Pangilinan thanked all of the people who helped her with Quentin's education.

"Quentin graduates grade 10! Thank you to all our teachers from Grade 1 to present. Dami po kayo. From teacher Amor to Teacher Frank. Thank you to all therapists from our first OT teacher Tisha, teacher Sean, Teacher Giselle, to Teacher Yani. Too many therapist to mention," Pangilinan wrote.

"To every person who have joined us in our journey, my family mom, tita MM, my siblings Ate Marissa, kuya Boboy, kuya Phey, pamangkins holli, ehrlich and their children. Of course, Camille. To all caregivers, household help, driver. Thank you @quendy corner for your love and care. Thank you."

She also thanked the people who have been patient with and understanding of her son's condition.

"To the Living Word Community Ate Maye, Bro. Art,Dra. Ev, Noligene, etc. especially the youth who tirelessly and patiently included Quentin like Faith, Aba, Cecile, Ciara, Jenny, Joseph, Trazo kids and those I wasn't able to mention you know who you are. To all my supportive ninangs and friends, kilala niyo na sino kayo. Salamat. Of course, to my doctor @fxdmd. Thank you," the actress-comedienne wrote.

"Ang daming dapat pasalamatan pati mga guards na pinagbigyan kami sa pagwawala ni Quentin. To everyone we have encountered in one way or another. Salamat. And to my spiritual mentor, thank you for the guidance and understanding. To God, OUR Father All Glory to You! Everything by Your Grace and Mercy. Next level na po tayo. The journey continues.

Quentin have taught me more than I have taught him. Thank you Quentin.

Congratulations!" she added.

Pangilinan has been chronicling her life with Quentin through her YouTube channel, often inspiring other parents especially those who also have children with special needs.

RELATED VIDEO: