Marjorie Barretto’s daughter Claudia an honor student at Ateneo

Photos from Marjorie and Claudia Barretto's Instagram accounts

MANILA -- Marjorie Barretto is a proud mother after daughter Claudia released her new single while excelling at the Ateneo de Manila University.

In an Instagram post, Marjorie boasted about her daughter’s recent accomplishments, starting with the release of Claudia’s new song “Nothing To Do” on digital streaming platforms.

“My beautiful Claudia… So much good things happening in her life now, her new song NOTHING TO DO is out now on Spotify and her music video is out on YouTube too,” she said in the caption.

“And the bonus… she tells me the other day that she’s FIRST HONOR in school! What a blessing she has been. She is now a senior in college at the Ateneo. I'm so excited for your future, Claudia. I love you so much. God is awesome!”

Earlier in June, Barretto also celebrated his only son Leon's graduation from high school.

"My son Leon graduated yesterday with High Honors. 7 medals. Mathematics Award, Social Science Award, Arts Award, Communication Arts Award, Teens Can Award and GAS TOP 2! Your sisters and I are so PROUD of you! Thank you Leon, for making it all worth it. Thank you God for seeing us throughout the last 14 yrs. Keep going Leon, you are on the right path. We love you so much!" she wrote.

Majorie also thanked her daughter Julia Barretto for helping her send Leon to a good school.

"I couldn't have done it all with out your help. You must be so proud too, and missing you so much," she told her daughter.

Julia, Claudia and Leon are Marjorie’s kids with actor Dennis Padilla.

