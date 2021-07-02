Julia Montes is proud of 'sister' Kathryn Bernardo's success

Julia Montes said she is genuinely proud of her 'sister' Kathryn Bernardo’s success.



MANILA -- They may have been pitted against each other by some fans but actress Julia Montes said she is genuinely proud of Kathryn Bernardo’s success in her career, love and even in business.

In an interview with G3 San Diego for Mega Entertainment, Montes shared that she is happy how Bernardo found her way to stardom as one of the most sought actresses in the country.

“With Kath, sobrang proud ako with her showbiz life, her business life, alam mo ‘yun? Lahat, okay, sobrang ganda nu’ng ano niya. ‘Yun lang ‘yung lagi kong sinasabi. Hindi ko rin kasi talaga na-imagine,” Julia said.

Unlike Bernardo, Montes appeared to have stepped on the break in her showbiz career, choosing to take a private journey at one point her life.

“I’m just so blessed na marami rin akong na-e-explore on my side. Sa age bracket namin, parang ako ‘yung isa sa mga first na nakapag-explore,” she said.

After their hit series “Mara Clara” in 2010, Bernardo propelled her way to the top with hit teleseryes such as “Pangako Sa ‘Yo” and “La Luna Sangre,” as well as blockbuster films like “The Hows of Us” and “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

Montes recalled how she and Bernardo considered their connection as the “first and perfect love team” after working together without any on-screen partners yet.

“Actually, ang dating sa akin, it’s meant for me to be with Kath nu’ng panahon na ‘yun kasi nag-work kami together dahil hindi kami nagkakitaan ng, ‘Dapat ako ‘yan, eh,’ or, ‘Dapat mas ako sa kanya.’ And that’s our magic. Eh, lagi nga namin sinasabi, kami ang first and perfect love team,” Montes explained.

Despite taking different paths in their careers, Montes considered Bernardo as a sister and assured the actress of her help through thick and thin.

“Para kang nakakita ng sister and you’re so proud of your sister na whatever happens, you’re just there for her. And ‘yun ako sa kanya until now; na parang ups and downs, hindi lang ako laging present pero andito ako lagi,” she added.

In the same interview, Montes finally admitted that she is in love, after years of silence about her personal life.

The actress, who did not mention the name of her boyfriend, also said it was a mutual decision to keep their relationship private.

“Hndi ko kasi siya sasabihing secret. We just chose this path kasi we both believe na ‘Ang atin, atin. Pumasok tayo sa trabahong ‘to na magulo. Huwag na nating paguluhin pati ‘yung atin.’”

Montes is the rumored girlfriend of actor Coco Martin.

Related video: