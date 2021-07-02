Gigi de Lana hopes to become a regular on 'ASAP', work with Gloc-9

MANILA -- Internet sensation and newly signed Kapamilya artist Gigi de Lana hopes to collaborate with rapper Gloc-9.

"Gusto ko pong mag-venture sa iba pang genres. Actually depende rin kasi siya sa projects and siyempre 'yung future compositions ko at saka ng band ko. Tapos gusto kong maka-jamming sa totoo lang po si Gloc-9," de Lana said at at the recent Star Magic Black Pen Day media conference.

De Lana praised Gloc-9 for his brilliance when it comes to writing songs. If given a chance, de Lana also revealed the song that she would like to cover.

"Sobrang galing niya kasi mag-conceptualize ng music, ng words niya. And at the same time 'yung lyrics niya kasi eh nakakadala. Nakaka-affect siya ng maraming tao. Mayroon nga gustong i-cover," de Lena said before singing lines from Gloc-9's hit "Upuan."

"Gusto ko 'yon i-cover. Sir Gloc-9 para po sa inyo yon," de Lana said.

In the conference, de Lana also said she wants to become a regular on "ASAP Natin 'To." De Lana, who recently performed on the Sunday variety show, revealed that it was her idol Asia's Regine Velasquez-Alcasid who requested for her to guest in the program.

"Gustong-gusto ko talaga maging regular sa 'ASAP.' Kuwento ko lang po kaya ako napasok last, live sa ASAP, ay gawa po ni Ate Regine Velasquez-Alcasid. Kasi sinabi niya sa akin personally I requested you for you to be here. Parang ako ...grabe!" recalled de Lana.

"Yung matagal ko nang iniidolo ay nakausap ko, nakaharap ko. Tapos 'yung trato sa akin na parang kaibigan, kapatid. Hindi ko ini-expect. Kasi si Ate Regine matagal ko na siyang iniidolo, bata pa lang ako. At pinangarap ko talaga na kahit man lang 'yung makita ko siya ng ganyang harapan. Kahit hindi ko na siya makausap. Pero bakit ganoon? Maraming salamat sa lahat ng mga nangyayari ngayon na hindi ko naman talaga ini-expect. Thank you Ate Regine, 'yun lang po. Thank you rin sa management dahil sa opportunity na ito. Kung wala rin sila, 'di ko makukuha 'yon," she said.

De Lana, a former Tawag ng Tanghalan semifinalist, was introduced early this year as the latest addition to Rise Artists Studio. Last month, she formally signed as a talent of ABS-CBN’s talent agency Star Magic.