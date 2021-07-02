Doraemon trends as A2Z teases new home of iconic character

MANILA — Doraemon, the titular robot cat from the iconic anime series, became an instant trending topic on Twitter on Friday night, shortly after A2Z Channel 11 teased the character’s new home.

A2Z, the free TV channel currently housing many ABS-CBN programs under a blocktime partnership with Zoe Broadcasting Network, announced Doraemon’s arrival through its social media pages.

“Muli nang magbubukas ang kanyang mahiwagang bulsa!” A2Z teased, with an image showing a portion of Doraemon’s face behind a peeling cover.

“One of D biggest cartoons has found a new home,” the image said.

The teaser quickly went viral on Facebook, where it already had over 10,000 reactions and some 5,000 shares, within just an hour after it was published.

On Twitter, “Doraemon” quickly ranked among the top trends in the Philippines, with fans making memes about the character’s supposed network switch.

Doraemon has been a Kapamilya since March 2019, when ABS-CBN signed a partnership with distributor Animation Intl. Ltd., ShoPro, and ADK Emoticons, Inc.

“Doraemon,” the well-loved anime series, aired on the ABS-CBN cable channel Yey! starting May that same year.

However, its airing was cut short in July 2020, when Yey! was forced off air due to ABS-CBN being denied a broadcast franchise by a congressional panel, affecting its TVPlus offerings.

Zoe Broadcasting Network’s Channel 11 launched as the rebranded A2Z in October 2020, with mostly similar programming as ABS-CBN’s shuttered Channel 2.