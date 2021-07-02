BTS reveals details of 'Butter' CD, new song 'Permission to Dance'



It's official! The new BTS song scheduled to drop on July 9, 1 p.m KST (12 nn Philippine time), is titled "Permission to Dance."

On Thursday, Big Hit Music posted the tracklist of BTS' forthcoming CD single "Butter," confirming the septet's collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

The upcoming track, which the record label said "will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS’ positive energy," was penned by Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, Jenna Andrews, and Steve Mac, who also produced the song with Stephen Kirk.

In the live broadcast the septet hosted on streaming app V-Live last June 29, the members revealed they worked on "Permission to Dance" in February, along with their latest smash hit "Butter."

While the South Koreans were careful not to divulge any spoilers, they shared their thoughts on the upcoming track.

"If I dare say, I like the new song is better," BTS leader RM, who co-wrote "Butter," enthused.

"To be honest, when we practiced, I had a better feeling about this song," Jungkook chimed in.

BTS also teased ARMY of the packaging and contents of the CD set.

"We looked at our physical album and it turned out so well. It is pretty in itself," Jin said.

"We saw it already. I displayed my album in my showcase. I cleared out all the other albums for this one. It turned out so amazing," RM added.

V, on the other hand, playfully hinted that the CD single might have a surprise feature.

"As for the album, when it is open- - Inside, what is it?” the vocalist teased before the other members cut him off.

“Hey, don’t get their hopes up. It is not that big of a deal,” RM coyly argued.

The CD single, which will be simultaneously released on July 9, contains four tracks. Apart from "Butter" and "Permission to Dance," the disc also carries the instrumental version of both songs.

A photo book, one random photo card of a BTS member, a generic instant photo card, a photo stand, a folded message, graphic stickers, lyric cards, and a poster (for the first press), are the other inclusions of the set.

“Butter,” which was released on May 21, was the septet's second English-language single, following their 2020 global disco-pop hit “Dynamite."

This week, the former title tallied its 5th frame at No. 1 on the Billboard's Hot 100, Global 200 excl. US, and Digital Song Sales chart.

BTS credited the record-breaking streak to their devoted fanbase, ARMY.

"We do know it is thanks to your immense support we felt like we needed to do a V-live," J-Hope shared.

"Seriously, it is something ARMY achieved along with us," Suga said.

According to the South Koreans, clinching a No. 1 on the Hot 100 was their "lifetime goal" and are in disbelief that they achieved another week on top of the coveted charts.

"When 'Dynamite' topped the charts there was doubt if it is possible, we were up against a powerful rival... But now (with 'Butter') we are at five weeks," RM recalled.

"It feels even more unreal than 'Dynamite.' Five weeks in a row is not easy at all," Jimin admitted.

"I mentioned that we might be able to win No. 1 for three or four weeks when we made the comeback. But they were just passing remarks, I didn't think it will last five weeks," Suga added.

According to RM, he was initially worried about their latest smash hit.

"I had a little concern when we released 'Butter.' For example, if we didn't win No.1 or if it was for only a week, they would say BTS aren't the same as they used to be, they need to be replaced, or they aged," RM explained.

Suga, who earned the monicker "Minstradamus" for his spot-on chart predictions, stated that he thinks the summer anthem will snag another week leading the ranking.

"If I dare say, I have a hunch that it can go till six weeks," the rapper said.

The race to the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 cycle for the week of July 10, however, is even stiffer. In addition to "good 4 u" by Olivia Rodrigo, "Levitating," by Dua Lipa DaBaby, and “Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat and SZA, "Butter" will also be going against Sheeran's new single "Bad Habits."

Nevertheless, the dance-pop record remains a strong contender.

Since its debut, "Butter,” the only song that pulled a six-digit sales figure in 2021, has sold more than 100,000 digital copies in each of its first five weeks.

Sales are expected to further increase during the tracking period ending July 1, as physical purchases of the single (vinyl and cassette) will also be incorporated in the tally.

BTS said they hope ARMY will likewise give "Permission to Dance" the "tremendous love and support" "Butter" received.

"You can really look forward to it. I assure you," the rapper urged.

"At this rate, it might take the baton (from 'Butter)," he jokingly added.

