6cyclemind commemorates Philippines’ 500th year with ‘Kinsentenyal’

"Kinsentenyal" is one of 6cyclemind's offerings for their 20th year anniversary.

Pinoy rock band 6cyclemind joined the celebration of the 500th year since the Philippines was discovered by Europeans with a special music “Kinsentenyal.”

The release of the new song, written and arranged by Raymund Marasigan, coincided with the band’s 20th anniversary.

6cyclemind partnered with A Liter of Light, a social enterprise and global movement, where all their artist royalties from the song will be donated to the foundation.

The song “Kinsentenyal” was first uploaded on Facebook last June 12, Independence Day, featuring the lead vocalist of the group Tutti Caringal and lead guitarist Herbert Hernandez.

“Since July 2020, Liter of Light has invited Filipinos to take action on climate change by participating in our Light It Forward challenge. With just 30 minutes of your time, you can build solar lights from the safety of home that will bring light and hope to families across the country for the next five years,” the caption stated.

“To raise awareness about our efforts to combat energy poverty and empower the 13 million Filipinos currently living without light, Liter of Light partnered with 6cyclemind on ‘Kinsentenyal’, an original song to celebrate Filipino pride.”

Watch the full video here:

Related video: