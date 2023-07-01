Barbie Forteza and Sanya Lopez join 'It's Showtime' opening number. ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – “It’s Showtime!” made sure that its first day on GTV Channel would not be short of surprises.

On Saturday, the Kapamilya noontime show brought Kapuso leading ladies Barbie Forteza and Sanya Lopez to join them in celebrating their first day in the GMA-owned channel.

Forteza joined mainstay host Kim Chiu and ABS-CBN prime stars Belle Mariano and Alexa Ilacad in a dance performance during the opening production of “Showtime.”

Lopez, on the other hand, put on a sexy performance with Jackie Gonzaga and Chie Filomeno when they danced to the beat of Jennifer Lopez's music.

The two Kapuso stars also gave their full energy when they said the classic “Showtime” greeting -- “What’s up, madlang people?” -- much to the delight of the hosts.

According to Forteza and Lopez, they waited for so long to say the line, given that GMA has its own noontime program.

Other GMA artists that graced the debut of “Showtime” were Rodjun and Rayver Cruz, who is also a former ABS-CBN star.

Singers Mark Bautista and Christian Bautista were also present in the show as they got invited to be part of the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” judges.

Beginning July 1, “It’s Showtime!” found a new home with GTV aside from Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.