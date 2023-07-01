LOOK: Maja Salvador welcomes July as bride-to-be

MANILA – Actress Maja Salvador marked the start of July in style as she teased about being a bride this month.

Salvador shared some snaps while wearing a white dress and what appeared to be a wedding veil.

There was also a huge balloon lettering of the word bride tucked in the wall of a room.

Salvador and her fiance Rambo Nuñez are reportedly getting married this month.

While they have yet to confirm this, Salvador hinted in October last year that that would be her last birthday celebration as a single woman.

Last March, the pair celebrated their fourth year as a couple.

Salvador and Nuñez announced their engagement in April 2022.

In a June 2020 interview, Salvador said she felt she was finally home when she reunited with Nuñez, who first became her boyfriend when she was just 21. Salvador also believes they made the right choice by giving their relationship a second chance.

