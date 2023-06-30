How Angel Aquino helped Kaladkaren in 'Fit Check'

Handout photos

MANILA — Actress and host Kaladkaren is grateful to her "Fit Check" co-star Angel Aquino, who helped her in her first acting gig.

"Ito po kasi 'yung first project that was offered to me that was acting kasi po dati di ba, hosting. Medyo natakot ako nung una, paano ko ba gagawin 'to?" KaladKared admitted.

"This came before the (Summer) Metro Manila Film Festival project that I did so medyo kabado ako. Hindi ko sure kung paano ko siya gagawin kasi hindi pa po talaga ako nagpu-full length acting. Tapos ang role ko pa rito, kawawa ako rito, kasi ako ang secretary ni Ms. Angel Aquino," she added.

Kaladkared said Aquino helped her out, especially during the heavy scenes.

"I think working with Prime Video and, of course, Dreamscape (Entertainment) is such an honor for me. Ito 'yung malalaking powerhouse when it comes to production and when it comes to producing content for different streaming platforms, television, film. Malaking opportunity 'to sa 'kin so ginawa ko na talaga siya nang bonggang-bongga," she said.

"I learned a lot from my co-actors, especially with Ms. Angel, kasi di ba, idol natin ang Angel Aquino sa 'Magkaribal.' 'Yan ang favorite ng mga beki nung araw kasi fashion nga, may sense of grandeur," she added.

"She really helped me a lot doon sa mga heavy scenes namin and, of course, 'yung bonding na ginawa namin, mga co-actors namin. Ang saya, hanggang ngayon friends pa rin kami."

For her part, Aquino noted how well the cast worked with each other.

"I think malaking merit na rin 'yung, I guess, 'yung past work as actors and because of that we complemented everybody a lot, especially Kim (Chiu)," she said.

"I think 'yung experiences namin as actors gelled well with everybody's experiences so, we were all complementing (what) the others had to put to the table ... It needed the heart than what we represented as from that field."

"Fit Check" will start airing on Prime Video on July 6.

RELATED VIDEO: