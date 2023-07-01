MANILA – Former “Goin’ Bulilit” star Clarence Delgado made a name for himself outside showbiz as he topped his senior high school class.

Delgado finished senior high school as his batch’s topnotcher, receiving High Honors, Outstanding Performance in Business, and Outstanding Performance in Athletics.

According to Delgado, it was a rollercoaster ride for him as his journey was full of adjustments in a new environment.

“When I was fifteen up until this day I grew up not being in my comfort zone. But still it was a wonderful and a memorable academic year for me,” he wrote.

“Despite a lot of people doubting my capabilities I remember a valuable lesson that my parents taught me and that is ‘despite all those who doubt you, you should never doubt yourself.’ Lastly, to remember to not let anyone define what you can and cannot do.”

He went on to thank his parents, friends, teachers, family, and the Perpetual Help College of Manila.

Delgado joined the talent search “Star Circle Quest” in 2011 which eventually opened the door for him in showbiz.

He is most popularly known for his stint on the now-defunct kiddie gag show “Goin’ Bulilit” where he was a regular cast member from 2011 to 2018.



