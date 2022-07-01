LOOK: Liza, James, Nadine are stunners in pictorial together

Liza Soberano, Nadine Lustre, and James Reid pose for Nylon Manila magazine. Instagram: @nylonmanila

MANILA — Showbiz contemporaries and now-fellow Careless Music artists Liza Soberano and Nadine Lustre are stunners in a rare pictorial together released on Thursday.

Soberano and Lustre are seen posing as a duo in snaps by Shaira Luna, published by Nylon Manila for its feature on Careless Music and its roster of artists, led by its founder, actor-singer James Reid.

Joining them in the shoot are Massiah, Jolianne, Lesha, and Issa, up-and-coming artists being groomed by Careless Music for global stardom.

Soberano made headlines with her high-profile transfer to Reid’s management team in June, making her “siblings” of sorts with Lustre.

As Kapamilya stars, Soberano has crossed paths with Lustre and Reid numerous times in ABS-CBN programs, but have not extensively worked together.

Interestingly, Soberano and her boyfriend Enrique Gil, dubbed “LizQuen,” and the tandem of “JaDine,” were considered part of the so-called “trinity” of ABS-CBN’s superstar-love teams of their generation, along with long-term couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

“Actually, before this, we were more like acquaintances than friends,” Soberano earlier said of Reid. “He was best friends with Quen (Enrique Gil) for the longest time but during the pandemic, we weren’t seeing each other anymore or anything so we kind of lost communication.”

Referring to Reid as her manager, Soberano said: “It’s weird because he’s my contemporary. I always saw him as a co-actor or co-artist of some sort so whenever we work together, it’s like I didn’t take him too seriously but honestly he has a lot to offer.

“He has a great perspective on how to like go about things, where to check my career, and everything so I respect him for doing the research and everything. We’re trying to understand what it is that I’m on and how I want to express it.”

