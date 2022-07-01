Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video of Janine Berdin's single "I'm Not Her" on its official YouTube channel on Thursday night.

The music video directed by GELOYELLOW also features "A Family Affair" actor Jameson Blake.



"I'm Not Her" was written by Berdin with Jonathan Manalo, who is also credited as the track's producer.

"I'm Not Her" is one of the six songs from Berdin's extended play (EP) titled “WTF I actually wrote these songs," which was released last month.

The EP is a "collective of relatable emotions that people go through one way or another."

Berdin is the grand winner of Tawag ng Tanghalan season 2 in 2018.





