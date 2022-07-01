Photos from Kathryn Bernardo's Instagram account and ABS-CBN

MANILA – Veteran actor Romnick Sarmenta has nothing but praise for Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, the lead stars of ABS-CBN series “2 Good 2 Be True,” both on and off screen.

During a virtual media conference Friday, Sarmienta lauded how the two would support each other and influence others to do the same on the set.

“Bilang tatay, naaaliw ako sa kanilang dalawa. Iniisip ko minsan, kung sino man sa kanila ang anak ko, matutuwa ako. Sila magkasama most of the times dahil nagsusuportahan sila. Nag-aalagaan silang dalawa,” Sarmenta said.

“Lahat ng tao sa paligid nila, ganun 'yung epektong ibinibigay nila. Inaalagaan nila sina Gillian (Vicencio), sina Bianca (de Vera).”

Sarmenta plays Padilla's father in “2 Good 2 Be True.”

According to Sarmenta, he has seen other big stars who were distant to other cast members -- but not Padilla and Bernardo.

“Pagdating sa hotel, nakikita namin wala silang pinipili na kasama. Lahat parte ng pamilya which is something very refreshing. May mga nakita na rin kasi ako sa trabaho na iwas sa iba. Walang ganun sa KathNiel,” he revealed.

Sarmenta, who is not a stranger to love teams, also shared the difference between the on-screen partnerships then and now.

“Isa sa mga kabaihan ng love team noon at ngayon, mas mature 'yung mga characters na pino-portray nila madalas. Kasi sa 'min noon, ang mga love teams tweetums lang e. Mga young love ang dating. Ang problema nila palagi ay typical high school problems,” he said.

“Yung mga love team ngayon, mabibigat ang dinadala sa buhay e. May history ng pamilya ang karga-karga e.”

During the 1980s, Sarmenta was paired with Jennifer Sevilla and eventually Sheryl Cruz.

Another difference he noted is that love teams today take care of one another even behind the cameras.

“Natutuwa kami na nakikitang nagsusuportahan talaga sila. At nag-aalagaan sila. May mga love team noon na purely love team lang. Minsan magkaaway 'yung dalawa behind the scenes,” Sarmenta explained.