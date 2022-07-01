Charlie Dizon set to star in new movie for Black Sheep

Photo from Charlie Dizon's Instagram page



MANILA -- Actress Charlie Dizon is set to star in a new film, after her successful series "Viral Scandal" ended last May.

In media conference on Thursday for Star Magic's US concert tour "Beyond The Stars," Dizon revealed that she will start shooting the movie in August.

"Sana po abangan ninyo," she said.

Star Cinema advertising and promotions director Mico Del Rosario teased Dizon's movie for Black Sheep as early as May.

Dizon's last movie was the critically acclaimed "Fan Girl" with actor Paulo Avelino, for which she won the best actress award at the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Dizon is excited to be part of Star Magic's US tour, which will have three legs: New York on August 6, San Francisco on August 12, and Los Angeles on August 14.

The grand kick-off party will happen at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre of Resorts World Manila on July 23.

"Ako rin po super excited ako sa New York kasi last time nung March, nag-visit po ako sa San Francisco and LA. So New York po ang hindi ko po napupuntahan kaya very excited po ako makita," Dizon said.

Dizon is hoping to visit museums and other tourist spots in New York.

Related video:

