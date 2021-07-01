Maine Mendoza releases music video of 'Lost With You'

MANILA – Maine Mendoza has finally released the music video of her single “Lost With You.”

Published on Universal Records’ YouTube channel, Mendoza looked enchanting in the four-minute clip which also features Vince Crisostomo and Sofia Jahrling as a couple.

Based on the credits, the dreamy music video was directed by Tristan Cheng while the overall in charge for the photography was Tristan Cua.

Mendoza first dropped the song in March to mark her birthday.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Mendoza, who rose to fame in 2015 as one-half of the “AlDub” tandem, is currently working on a project with “It’s Showtime” host Vhong Navarro.

While neither has shared details about the project yet, Mendoza is no stranger to cross-network collaborations.

Notably, she starred opposite Carlo Aquino in the ABS-CBN Films-produced film “Isa Pa With Feelings” in 2019; and, the year prior, joined Coco Martin in the action comedy flick “Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles.”