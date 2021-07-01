‘Kun maupay man it panahon’ to premiere, compete at Locarno Film Festival

MANILA — “Kun maupay man it panahon,” the Yolanda-set film starring Charo Santos-Concio and Daniel Padilla, will make its world premiere at the prestigious Locarno Film Festival as a competing entry.

Carlo Francisco Manatad's KUN MAUPAY MAN IT PANAHON is part of the Cineasti del Presente section at the 74th Edition of the @FilmFestLocarno!🖤



The film will be starring Charo Santos-Concio, Francinne Rifol, and Daniel Padilla. 🎥 @theweatherfilm #Locarno74 pic.twitter.com/ciCklyAkFe — Black Sheep (@Black_SheepPH) July 1, 2021

Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad, the film with the international title “Weather the Whether is Fine” is part of the Concorso Cineasti del Presente, or Filmmakers of the Present Competition.

It is the sole Philippine film selected to compete in the section, which highlights works of emerging directors from around the globe.

“Kun maupay man it panahon” is set during the onslaught and aftermath of supertyphoon Yolanda, and centers on “a mother (Santos-Concio) and her son (Padilla) as they struggle for survival and deal with absurdity of fate,” according to its synopsis. It also stars Francinne Rifol.

The film is a joint production of iWant, Quantum Films, Black Sheep, Dreamscape Entertainment, Globe Studios, together with Cinematografica, Plan C, House on Fire (France), AAND (Singapore), and KawanKawan (Indonesia).

Meanwhile, three other Philippine films will participate in the 74th edition of Locarno Film Festival.

The documentary “Aswang” by Alyx Ayn Arumpac, and short films “Excuse Me, Miss, Miss, Miss” by Sonny Calvento and “Next Picture” by Cris Bringas will be screened at the non-competition Open Doors Screenings.

The Locarano Film Festival will be held from August 4 to 14 in Switzerland.