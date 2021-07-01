KapamilyaForever trends worldwide as fans vow to support ABS-CBN through crisis

The ABS-CBN ELJ building lights up with its signature colors as it went off-air in compliance with the cease and desist order of the National Telecommunications Commission in May 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — #KapamilyaForever became the No. 1 trend on Twitter in the Philippines, and reached the worldwide list on Thursday, as fans vowed to support ABS-CBN through its broadcast crisis, and expressed confidence that the network will eventually return to free television.

The hashtag was catapulted atop the trending list by fan groups of the network and Kapamilya stars, with many lauding ABS-CBN for living up to its tagline, being of service to the Filipino, despite being denied its franchise.

#KapamilyaForever

#1- highest rank

#18- Most Tweeted

#20- Longest Trending

#2- Trending Nationwide

#6- Trending Worldwide

3 seen in other locations; Philippines, Belarus and Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/31StUhhMX4 — 🇵🇭 REGISTER TO VOTE 🇵🇭 #BabalikAngABSCBN (@CristianCofino2) July 1, 2021

ABS-CBN Channel 2 had been the No. 1 TV network nationwide, according to Kantar Media, until it was forced to halt its free broadcast in mid-2020, when a congressional panel voted to reject its franchise renewal application.

The shutdown of its free-TV and radio broadcast resulted in the retrenchment of thousands of ABS-CBN employees, including entire units, compounding the far-reaching impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the crippling effects of its franchise denial, ABS-CBN has continued its public service programs and the production of entertainment titles.

Notably, its Primetime Bida lineup now consists of all-original and all-current offerings: “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” “Init sa Magdamag,” and “La Vida Lena.” Its variety shows, “It’s Showtime” and “ASAP Natin ‘To,” have also drawn praise for its updated segments and production improvements.

Aside from housing its free-TV programs on cable via Kapamilya Channel, ABS-CBN also expedited its digital migration, with its flagship streaming platform iWantTFC now accessible for free for users in the Philippines.

iWantTFC is the online library of past and current ABS-CBN titles, including fresh offerings from ABS-CBN Films which were produced during the pandemic.

Kapamilya Online Live, the free livestreaming of ABS-CBN programs on YouTube and Facebook, has meanwhile achieved successive viewership milestones in recent months. In particular, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” went on a record-breaking streak in June, zooming past 150,000 concurrent live viewers on YouTube alone.

ABS-CBN has also continued to grow its roster of talents, notably with the historic Star Magic Black Pen Day, where over 40 artists, both rising and established, signed with the Kapamilya talent agency.