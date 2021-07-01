‘Kalma lang!’ Anne Curtis denies she is set to switch networks

Anne Curtis has been a Kapamilya for 17 years, since 2004. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — “Kalma lang!” These were Anne Curtis’ reassuring words to her loyal fans on Thursday, as she immediately doused rumors that she is set to switch networks, and teased her return to “It’s Showtime.”

Curtis, who has been a Kapamilya for 17 years, affirmed that she remains with ABS-CBN, in her response to a fan’s tweet about her virtual meeting with GMA-7 executives.

“Please tell us na GMA Films lang, at hindi ka lilipat sa GMA,” the follower tweeted Curtis.

Curtis replied, unedited: “Hahaha Yes. Kalma. They pitched a film for next year na hindi pa naman sure yet. As always, I need to read the script first before making a decision. The last viva x gma film I did was IN YOUR EYES with Ate Claudine & Richard. I was already a Kapamilya then. So Kalma Lang!”

Hahaha Yes. Kalma. They pitched a film for next year na hindi pa naman sure yet. As always, I need to read the script first before making a decision. The last viva x gma film I did was IN YOUR EYES with Ate Claudine & Richard. I was already a Kapamilya then. So Kalma Lang! 💖 https://t.co/80FqdrZZgh — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) July 1, 2021

Curtis, who has been with ABS-CBN since 2004, was referring to the 2010 romance film where she co-starred with Claudine Barretto and Richard Gutierrez.

The screen superstar, who has described her move to ABS-CBN as “life-changing,” is one of many Viva Entertainment talents who have been long-time contract artists of the Kapamilya network, alongside the likes of Sarah Geronimo, Yam Concepcion, and Bela Padilla.

She has also been vocal of her support for ABS-CBN in the past year, amid its broadcast crisis due to the denial of its franchise to air on free television.

In a follow-up tweet on Thursday, Curtis also hinted at her nearing comeback on “It’s Showtime,” the 12-year-old ABS-CBN noontime program where she has been an original mainstay since 2009.

“And isa pa, babalik pa ako sa It’s Showtime (rainbow emoji) So kalma lang madlang peeps!” she wrote.

And isa pa, babalik pa ako sa It’s Showtime 🌈 So kalma lang madlang peeps!!!! 🥰 — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) July 1, 2021

Curtis has been on hiatus from showbiz for a year and half due to her pregnancy and becoming a first-time mother. She departed “It’s Showtime” in December 2019.

At the time, Curtis expressed her loyalty to her family in ABS-CBN, assuring them that she would return. As recently as January this year, she reiterated that she “will never leave ‘It’s Showtime.’”