‘Ganda ka?’ Manila Luzon to host drag reality show ‘Drag Den Philippines’

You wanted a drag cartel? We heard you, and we’re making it MAJOR! 💥 The first ever drag reality show in the Philippines is finally here, and I'm running the show!

MANILA — Filipino drag artist Manila Luzon is set to host the locally produced “Drag Den Philippines,” a drag reality show, they announced on Thursday.

“Ganda ka? Dragdagulan na!” goes the tagline of the upcoming program, produced by Cornerstone Studios and Project 8 Projects, and directed by Rod Singh.

“It’s time to lace up, Pilipinas!” Manila Luzon announced on their social media pages. “You wanted a drag cartel? We heard you, and we’re making it MAJOR!”

“The first ever drag reality show in the Philippines is finally here, and I’m running the show!”

Its release date and platform have yet to be announced, although the producers did tease that it’s “crowning soon.”

Manila Luzon made their international breakthrough in 2011, as one of the contestants in the hit US drag reality series “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” They then appeared in two “All Stars” editions of the show, in 2012 then in 2018.