Francine Diaz excited about 'Tenement 66' premiere in Korea film fest

MANILA -- Actress Francine Diaz shared her excitement over her film "Tenement 66,” which will have its world premiere in South Korea.

Directed by Rae Red, “Tenement 66” is participating in the 25th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN), under the Bucheon Choice category.

Opening on July 8, the annual festival will mark the international debut of “Tenement 66,” which will then stream on iWant TFC and other ABS-CBN platforms starting July 9.

"Sobra akong na-shock kasi never ko in-expect na mangyayari 'yon sa akin. Sobrang saya ko lang po na nangyari sa akin ito, actually sa amin nina Noel (Comia) and nina Kuya Francis Magundayao," Diaz said in Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday.

"Sa totoo po hindi talaga. Hindi ko po in-expect or nakita or in-imagine na talagang magiging international siya at mapapasama siya sa BIFAN, grabe. Kaya po noong nalaman ko 'yon akala ko nanaginip ako. Kaya noong nakita ko ang message na 'yon kinukurot ko ang sarili ko, okay masakit siya, so totoo nga," she said.

"Kung anuman ang manalong movie, ang mahalaga sa akin ay napasama kami roon sa BIFAN. Napakalaking bagay na 'yon for me, for us, sa amin nina Noel and Kuya Francis," Diaz added.

In “Tenement 66,” Diaz plays Lea, who connives with her neighbors (played by Magundayao and Comia) to rob the apartment of a man whom she also witnessed stealing.

Each with problems they want to escape, the three agree and force their way into the unit but are caught not long after, leading to bloody altercations and Lea being held hostage.

"Si Lea sa unang kita niyo, siya 'yung tahimik na nakakatakot. Kasi siya 'yung tipo na tahimik pero ang daming alam sa iyo, ganun siya. Saka hindi siya madaldal, pero kapag may sinabi siya ay alam mong mapapasunod ka," The 17-year-old actress said.

Diaz also shared the most challenging part portraying her character.

"Pinaka-challenging sa akin 'yung nasa trailer na mayroong panyo na naka-ano (nakaipit sa bibig ko). 'Yung scene kasi na 'yon ang daming shot, hindi siya 'yung kapag sinabi mong okay ito 'yung kukunan natin eh ito na 'yon, hindi eh. Ang tagal namin siyang ginawa paulit-ulit yon," the "Huwag Kang Mangamba" actress said.

"Tenement 66” is a co-production of Dreamscape Entertainment, an ABS-CBN entertainment unit, and Epicmedia. It’s the second feature film from Red as a director, following the multi-awarded “Babae at Baril” in 2019.

