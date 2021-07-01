EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran back with ‘Bad Habits,’ teases follow-up collab with BTS



NEW YORK -- British pop singer Ed Sheeran is back!

After a four-year break, the “Shape of You” singer is back with a new sound. His latest single, “Bad Habits,” is charting in various digital platforms like Spotify, while the accompanying music video, which features him as a vampire, has now raked more than 27 million views only six days after its release.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with ABS-CBN News, Sheeran revealed that he took his sweet time before going back to the studio.

“I became a dad. I didn’t want to get straight back to work and enjoy my daughter,” he said.

Back in September 2020, Sheeran welcomed his daughter named Lyra Antartica with his wife Cherry Seaborn. Since then, he has spent the lockdown period taking care of his daughter.

But eventually, Sheeran hit the studio and recorded songs for his upcoming album. He particularly wanted a song that would sound different from the rest of his usual trademark sound -- just like what he did in his previous albums “Divide” (2017) and “Multiply” (2014). That’s how “Bad Habits” was born.

“I finished the album, it was everything I want it to be. I wanted to make another tune that was just as interesting,” he said.

Recording and producing tracks for his upcoming album in the middle of lockdown was not particularly hard for Sheeran and his team. He said they followed the protocols and safety guidelines set by the UK government.

As for the music video, Sheeran explained the concept of the vampire.

“The concept of the song is bad habits come out when the sun goes down and bad habits stop when the sun comes up. I felt that was like keeping with the vampire. The video is completely crazy,” he said.

Sheeran said he misses performing on stage in front of a live audience and he is hoping that the light at the end of this pandemic tunnel is getting brighter.

“I can feel that as well. Dude, I hope so. I just want it to be safe for people. I want that to be the priority first,” he said.

Sheeran has already performed twice in Manila -- once in 2014 at the Mall of Asia Arena and the last one was in 2017 at the MOA Open Concert Grounds. Both were jampacked and filled to the very last seat. Sheeran said this is why Filipino fans play a significant part in his career.

“Philippines was the very first time I ever felt like a star. I live in England and in England, even when you’re successful, they kind of resent you. But in the Philippines, I arrived, the amount of love, people everywhere was just like, I just felt so loved. It was really, really wonderful. I don’t think there’s another place in the world that gives that amount of love to people. You guys are the best fans in the world. That first show I did in Manila, was the craziest show I ever played,” he said.

“Manila was good. The Philippines, you guys are such music lovers. You guys are fanatical about music and it’s wonderful to come out and play in a place that loves music that much. So I’m just honored that you guys love me,” he added.

Meanwhile, days after Sheeran’s interview with ABS-CBN News, he did an Instagram Live broadcast where he answered some fan questions, one of which was “BTS SONG WRITER” to which Sheeran replied saying: “Well, new song coming soon.”

Another fan quizzed Sheeran with the question ‘What’s your favorite BTS song?’

To which, he replied: “I’d say my favorite BTS song is their new song, ‘Permission to Dance.’”

This surprised BTS fans, collectively called the ARMY, who were watching his Instagram Live because no one had announced this, not even BTS. Eager to know more about the song, two more fans asked Sheeran about it, and he said: “This is my second song with them and it's great fun working with them. Yeah, I believe, I believe it's their next single. It's a song called ‘Permission to Dance’ and it's very dancey.”

This unprecedented announcement spiked the excitement of fans worldwide. This is the second time that the Sheeran and BTS collaborated -- the first one was for the song “Make It Right” which Sheeran wrote for the group’s album “Map of the Soul.”

ABS-CBN News reached out to the record label handling BTS but no official word yet as to when “Permission to Dance” will be released.