WATCH: Coldplay thanks Asian fans

MANILA - British rock band Coldplay expressed their gratitude to their fans in Asia, including the Philippines, who have supported their upcoming shows.

The band will be performing in the Philippines again on January 19 and 20 next year at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

“Hello everybody watching this in Tokyo, Kaohsiung, Perth, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Singapore, and Bangkok. Thank you for making us feel welcome for our shows later this year and next year. We're so grateful, we're so excited to see all of you and to come and play. And we just want to say thank you for the effort you've taken to come to the concert. And if you didn't get tickets, I'm really sorry, and we'll try and deal with that sometime. Okay. Thank you,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said in a video clip uploaded by concert promoter Live Nation on social media



The band last played in Manila in 2017 for their “A Head Full of Dreams” tour.

Coldplay is known for its hit singles “Yello,” "The Scientist," "Fix You," and "Viva La Vida," among others.