Post Malone to stage one-night show in Manila

MANILA -- American rapper Austin Richard Post, more commonly known as Post Malone, is coming to the Philippines for a one-night show, concert promoter Live Nation Philippines announced Friday.

His Manila show on September 18 is part of his "If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying" concert tour.

No other details were announced.

Other stops in Asia are Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Post Malone started his career in 2013 and rose to fame two years after with his single "White Iverson." He became a club staple with his song "Congratulations."

He is also known for his songs "Circles," "Psycho" with Ty Dolla $ign, and "Sunflower" with Swae Lee for "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."