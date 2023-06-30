Olivia Rodrigo returns with new single 'vampire'

Olivia Rodrigo on her 'vampire' music video. Screenshot.

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo returned Friday with her new single "vampire" which helped her "sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache."

"I made it with my very talented wonderful friend @TheDanielNigro last winter and created the video with the incredible Petra Collins. writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache," she said in her Twitter post.

"It’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish. I'm so happy it’s in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever," she added.

Rodrigo earlier revealed that her new album will be titled "GUTS" and will be out on September 8.

Rodrigo tackled heartbreak and her childhood in her debut album "SOUR." She wrote the songs mostly with Daniel Nigro under the record label Geffen.

Rodrigo won three Grammy Awards including the coveted Best New Artist, a category where Fil-Am rapper Saweetie was also nominated. She also bagged the Best Pop Solo Performance for her debut single "drivers license," while "SOUR" was named Best Pop Vocal Album.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: