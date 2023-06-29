Nicki Minaj to release comeback album on November 17

Nicki Minaj on her 'Pink Friday 2' album announcement. Photo from Nicki Minaj's Twitter account.

Rapper-songwriter Nicki Minaj announced Thursday (local time) that she will be releasing her comeback album this year.

In a tweet, Minaj said that the album titled "Pink Friday 2" will be available on November 17.

"Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT," the rapper-songwriter said.

"(B)ut since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so … here it goes: MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23," she added.

Minaj thanked her fans for being patient and promised to give more details about the album. She also confirmed that she will go on tour in 2024.

"I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me," she said.

"Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date."

Minaj rose to fame in 2010 with her debut album “Pink Friday” with the hit single “Super Bass.” She is also known for her songs “Roman Holiday,” “Anaconda,” “Pound The Alarm,” and “Moment 4 Life.”

Her second album "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded" was released in 2012 followed by "The Pinkprint" in 2014 and her latest album "Queen" in 2018.

