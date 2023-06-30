LOOK: Smokey Manaloto's baby boy gets baptized

MANILA -- Actor Smokey Manaloto had his son Kiko baptized last June 25, based on photos he shared on social media.

"At heto na nga!!! Nabinyagan na at ganap nang Kristiyano ang anak kong si Kiko!!! Ito 'yung first formal Family Picture naming mag-anak. Kita niyo naman ang dahilan kung bakit guwapo si Kiko… sobrang ganda kasi yung Nanay… at medyo guwapo yung Tatay! Hehehe abangan yung iba pang pictures sa binyag at reception!!! Sa ngayon… 'Nanay' Reveal na muna!" Manaloto playfully captioned his Instagram post.

Manaloto revealed that he's a first-time father in August last year through a TikTok video, where he chronicled the pregnancy of his partner and the birth of their son.

The couple found out about the pregnancy in December 2021. They welcomed Kiko on August 4.

