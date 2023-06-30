Watch more News on iWantTFC

To play the shy teenager "Ruby Gillman," Lana Condor tapped into her own experiences when she was younger.

Condor, who shot to fame through the "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" series, said she knows all too well how it feels to want to fit in.

"When I was younger, I very much was trying to lay low and fit in. I really didn't want to stand out or pull focus at all," she said. "In high school, I would sometimes try and change my appearance to look more like everyone else, because I didn't really go to a diverse high school or middle school."

Condor added: "I've definitely been through that kind of mental challenge of being insecure within myself and feeling like, I wish I didn't look different than everyone, and I wish I wasn't different. But now I've done a lot of work on that and I'm a lot older now, I've grown out of that."

When Ruby finds out that as a teenage "Kraken," she is meant for much bigger things, she gets a confidence lesson from her grandmother, the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas, played by Jane Fonda.

Condor is the first female lead of a Dreamworks animated film. She shared how she fell in love with voice acting.

"It's so different," Condor said. "I’m so used to being able to play off like another person. Having to find out how I can express just as much but with my voice and my tone and my diction and all of that stuff, it was challenging but I was excited about it."

Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, Colman Domingo, and other talented actors round out the cast of the Dreamworks animated film, "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken."