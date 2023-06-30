'Dirty Linen': Carlos still alive

Dreamscape drama series "Dirty Linen" ended the month of June revealing Carlos (John Arcilla) to be alive in its latest episode aired on June 30, 2023. ABS-CBN.

In its 113th episode, Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) went to the house of Alejandro (Soliman Cruz) to get evidence against the Fieros.

To her surprise, Max (Christian Bables) warned her that Alejandro and Lemuel (JC Santos) are arriving at the house.

She was able to retrieve some items but Lemuel caught her and revealed her true identity.

Later in the episode, Alejandro went to a secret room where Carlos regained consciousness.

In the snippet of next week's episode, Alexa will try to convince Lemuel to help her fight the Fieros while Carlos will be informed about Leona (Janice de Belen) and Olga's (Andrea Del Rosario) plans to conquer their family company.

Meanwhile, Alejandro will ask Lala (Jennica Garcia) to be a spy against Alexa and reveal their plans.

"Dirty Linen" airs weeknights, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

