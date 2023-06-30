Dimples Romana proud to empower women in 'Iron Heart'

Dimples Romana. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Actress Dimples Romana expressed her gratitude to be seen as a women empowerment figure as Celine in "The Iron Heart."

"Very proud ako talaga. Imagine, Celine came about after I gave birth eh to Elio. When it was offered to me, I was so excited about it, and as you know, baby ako ng Star Creatives eh. Even before pa, we used to work with a lot of teleseryes. Whenever I'm with them, I feel like the collaboration is just on fire all the time," Romana said in a press conference.

"Every time I get to do something with them, it is something that is new for me ... they mean business when they say action," she added.

For Romana, many women are inspired by her because of her public image as a mom of three kids.

"When you talk about women empowerment, napakasensitibo niyan di ba? May mga pagkakataong nape-present siya pero hindi siya nae-execute nang maayos. Pwede rin siyang nae-execute nang maayos pero hindi siya nape-present nang maayos," the actress said.

"I feel like with 'The Iron Heart' we have done very, very well in terms of presenting and executing that (women empowerment), myself, because imagine this is a mom of three. Naiisip mo ba 'yun 'pag nanay ka ng tatlong (anak), nakaka-empower 'pag nakakapanood ka ng isang nanay na bumabaril in heels," she added.

Romana also credited the other actresses in the cast like Sue Ramirez and Meryll Soriano for showing women empowerment on the show.

"Just the challenge alone is so very, very satisfying, in the sense that when I read the comments ... all these amazing, strong, independent women fighting not just against, not just beside but alongside men, is, I feel, revolutionary especially for TV, especially for now," she said.

"Kung ako nanay, kung ako babae, nanonood ako ng 'The Iron Heart,' lalakas loob ko na 'ah, may mga pagkakataon itatayo ko 'yung bandera ko bilang babae.' This is not the time to say babae lang ako, this is the time to say, babae ako at kung ano'ng kaya mong gawin, lalaki ka, mas kaya ko."

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

