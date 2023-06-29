BTS' Jungkook. Photo from BTS' official Facebook page

Jungkook of K-pop sensation BTS will release a solo single next month, his label announced late Thursday.

In a notice on the WeVerse app, Big Hit Music said the 25-year-old singer would drop the digital single "Seven" on July 14.

Big Hit described "Seven" as "an invigorating summer song that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook's charm."

"We hope that 'Seven' will bring your summer fun to the next level," the company told fans.

"As Jungkook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come," it added.

This makes Jungkook the sixth BTS member to put out a solo release after the K-pop sensation decided that its seven members would pause from group activities to focus on their individual careers.

Earlier this month, reports of Jungkook dropping a solo album in July began surfacing. At the time, Big Hit responded by saying the singer was working on his album but had yet to decide on a release date.

