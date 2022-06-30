Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video for "Tawag ng Tanghalan" Season 4 grand winner JM Yosures' latest single "Panata," which also features "He's Into Her" actress Dalia Varde.

The more than four-minute video directed by Jefferson Hao has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of ABS-CBN Star Music.

"Panata" was composed by Kikx Salazar and Yosures and arranged by Eunice Jorge.

Dubbed as the "Pangarap Prince," Yosures is the fourth "Tawag ng Tanghalan" champion under the competition's "It’s Showtime" era, following Noven Belleza (2017), Janine Berdin (2018), and Elaine Duran (2019).

Last year, he was chosen to record the theme song of "Maalaala Mo Kaya."