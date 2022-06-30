Regine Velasquez and Chito Miranda share a light moment during the pilot weekend of ‘Idol Philippines.’ ABS-CBN

Chito Miranda may be a first-time singing-contest judge but the Parokya ni Edgar frontman appears to fit right in as one of four in “Idol Philippines,” going by a compilation of their interactions so far.

In the second season of the ABS-CBN program, Miranda joins original judges Regine Velasquez and Moira dela Torre, as well as fellow new addition Gary Valenciano, who is no stranger to sitting in a judging panel.

Aside from the impressive auditions of aspiring idols, the pilot weekend of “Idol Philippines” saw the amusing interactions of the four judges — a compilation of which has been circulating on Twitter.

Dubbed “Idol PH judges in a nutshell,” the video from user @ultregine shows laugh-out-loud moments in the first two episodes, including Miranda’s candid comments on contestants, and his unexpected chemistry with Velasquez.

“Plastikan!” Miranda quipped at one point, responding to Velasquez saying she would approve his sample audition.

Miranda was giving honest feedback to a contestant, whom he compared to his own singing voice, saying that while his performance would suffice as a band vocalist, he may fall short in a singing competition such as “Idol Philippines.”

Miranda earlier revealed that he had been offered to judge the first season of “Idol Philippines,” but he declined. At the time, Miranda felt it would not be “fair” for him to judge a singing contest, “knowing na ‘di naman ako magaling kumanta.”

“Pero ngayon, I finally agreed to go on the show kasi they explained to me, extensively, that even though it is still primarily a singing contest, hindi lang ito sa boses magkakatalo,” he said.

“Idol Philippines” airs Saturdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z; and 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on TV5.