Filipino actress Dolly De Leon speaks during a press conference for the film "Triangle of Sadness" at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 22, 2022. Julie Sebadelha, AFP

Filipino actress Dolly de Leon, who earned international raves for her role in the Palme d’Or-winning Swedish film “Triangle of Sadness,” has signed with Fusion Entertainment for management, Deadline reported on Wednesday.

The artist management company, founded by US film and marketing executives Adam Kersh and Chris Evans, will be representing de Leon “across all areas,” according to the report.

“Dolly is an exceptional actress whose performance in ‘Triangle of Sadness’ was charming, funny, and thought provoking,” said Chris Evans. “She is a perfect addition to Fusion’s list of intentional, multitalented artists and we’re thrilled to be part of her team moving forward from this Cannes breakout.”

De Leon, a self-described “bit player” in local TV and film, did not win best actress but had earned raves for her part in the Ruben Östlund film, with Variety dubbing her performance as Oscar-worthy.

“To be honest, I have not broken out in the Philippines. I have not. I play bit roles — lawyers, doctors, the mother of the lead, the principal of a school, or the psychiatrist,” she earlier told Variety.

De Leon has said she hopes the buzz surrounding her portrayal would open more doors not just for her, but fellow “brown actors,” in the international scene.

“We have a rich history; we have a lot of stories to tell. It would be great if [Filipinos] were represented more in mainstream media,” she said.

De Leon now joins a diverse roster of artists in Fustion Entertainment. Deadline listed the likes of American multi-hyphenates Cooper Raiff and Amy Seimetz, US filmmakers Sean Baker and Ira Sachs, and breakout stars Mya Taylor and Namir Smallwood.