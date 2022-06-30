Age not hindrance for Neri Naig to finish college

MANILA – Neri Naig is cherishing another milestone in her life – to march in a college graduation ceremony.

Naig took to Instagram to celebrate her graduation from college at the age of 36.

The former actress and entrepreneur shared a snap of her graduation rehearsals at the University of Baguio where she finished her degree in business administration under the university's Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program.

“Looking at the graduates, ako lang pinakamatanda, hihi! Pero hindi 'yun hindrance para sa gusto ko na maka-graduate. May listahan ako before turning 40. Ang maka-graduate ng college ay isa sa top priorities ko,” she said in her caption.

She encouraged her fellow mothers who have yet to finish college to try the ETEEAP program that will allow them to balance their time as moms and students at the same time.

“Kaya sa lahat ng mga mommies at misis dyan na gustong tapusin ang kolehiyo, GO FOR IT! May ETEEAP Program naman kaya mas ma-balance mo 'yung time mo. Unti-unti matatapos mo rin. Check your school if may ETEEAP Program sila,” she added.

Naig dedicated her academic achievement to her kids and husband, Parokya ni Edgar lead vocalist Chito Miranda.

“Para sa mga anak ko 'to! Sa asawa ko na very supportive, at syempre para sa sarili ko na pinush ko talaga na dapat kayanin, walang imposible sa taong pursigido,” she said.

According to the official page of the University of Baguio, Naig enrolled in its ETEAAP Program last March 2021 and she was part of the graduating batch this 2022.

In 2020, Naig also got into Harvard Business School’s online entrepreneurship essentials program.