Jodi Sta. Maria and her son Thirdy continue to see the world as they embarked on a trip to another country following their European tour.

This time, Sta. Maria and Thirdy are in the United Arab Emirates exploring Dubai.

In her most recent Instagram post, Sta. Maria can be seen posing for a picture with her son with the popular Burj Al Arab in the background.

“#turista sa Dubai,” Sta. Maria captioned her post.

Before going to the Middle East, Sta. Maria and Thirdy went on a vacation in Budapest, Prague and Amsterdam earlier this month.

Sta. Maria recently finished work on ABS-CBN's hit series "The Broken Marriage Vow," which aired its finale a week ago.

Directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, “The Broken Marriage Vow” earned praise for its localized depiction of the British original, with patriotic flair in the fashion of its characters, the use of scenic Baguio City as its setting, and presenting uniquely Filipino culture and cuisine.

The series also became an internet sensation, with memorable scenes including Jill (Sta. Maria) piecing together clues of David’s (Zanjoe Marudo) infidelity, as well as the dinner confrontation where she exposes his affair with Lexy (Sue Ramirez) becoming viral hits, generating memes and parodies.