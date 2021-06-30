'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot gives birth to 3rd child

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot has given birth to her third child with husband Jaron Varsano, the actress said on Instagram, as she posted a photo of her family, including their newest bundle of joy.

"My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health," the "Wonder Woman 1984" star wrote.

Varsano, meanwhile, paid tribute to his wife in his Instagram post.



"So happy and grateful. My dear wife is a lioness!! So thankful and humbled by your powers," he wrote.



Gadot made the announcement that she was pregnant with her third child just hours after she appeared at the 2021 Golden Globes last February 28 to present the nominees for the Best Motion Picture Foreign Language.

The Israeli actress first portrayed the DC superhero in 2017.