WATCH: ABS-CBN offers first glimpse of 'Marry Me, Marry You'

MANILA – ABS-CBN has finally given the fans a glimpse of what to expect from “Marry Me, Marry You” starring Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino.

In a 10-minute video posted on its Facebook page Wednesday, Dreamscape Entertainment featured all the cast members of the series, with each of them sharing why they think this project is special.

It began with Gutierrez and Avelino, dressed as bride and groom, teasing each other about tying the knot.

“Gusto ko [ikasal]. Kapag sinabi mo kasing marriage, parang it’s so forever talaga na siyempre sobrang papahalagahan mo iyan. Kailangan siguradong sigurado ka. Exciting din siyang isipin para sa akin,” Gutierrez said.

Avelino, for his part, added: “Parang bond mo na iyan na sigurado ka nang makakasama mo itong taong ito hanggang pagtanda mo.”

The two were followed by testimonies from Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales, Sunshine Dizon, Edu Manzano, Teresa Loyzaga, Lito Pimentel, Joko Diaz, Jett Pangan and many others about their experience working on the show.

The series’ directors, Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin also shared their vision for the series.

“Hindi siya typical teleserye na marugdog. As much as possible, our goal is to be light pero nakakapag-paiyak ng tao. Hindi 'yung may walling, matataas ang boses na may sigawan. Dito ita-try natin na ibahin although kahit siya light, may kurot sa puso,” said Saguin.

Baltazar, on the other hand, hopes “Marry Me, Marry You” could also offer an escape for those who are tired of the daily grind.

“I wanted something na the audience can come home to, bukod sa relate to, kapag pagod sila or nade-drain na sila sa life. Kapag pinanood nila 'yung show, may comfort silang mararamdaman dito, parang mini-sanctuary na pwede nilang maging takas,” she said.

Aside from the above-mentioned stars, “Marry Me, Marry You” will also feature up-and-comers including Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson of the hit BL movie “The Boy Foretold by the Stars,” Angelica Lao of The Squad Plus, as well as EJ Jallorina, Iana Bernardez, Luis Vera Perez, and Fino Herrera.

This will also be the first television series of Jake Ejercito with ABS-CBN after he inked a deal with Star Magic.

As of writing, Dreamscape Entertainment has yet to announce when the series will be released.