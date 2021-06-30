Teaser: Boy Abunda-produced short film ‘Pagbigyang Muli’

‘Pagbigyang Muli’ is a short film and music video featuring Anton Antenorcruz’s rendition of the song, and starring Arnold Reyes and Ely Cellan. YouTube: The Boy Abunda Talk Channel

MANILA — “King of Talk” Boy Abunda has ventured into producing original content, with his latest offering being a short film featuring singer Anton Antenorcruz’s new single.

“Pagbigyang Muli,” the Jonathan Manalo-penned ballad, will be presented as a short film with the same title, starring Arnold Reyes and Ely Cellan.

The music video, where Antenorcruz will also appear, is set to premiere Saturday at 8 p.m. on Abunda’s YouTube channel.

Produced by Boy Abunda Originals, “Pagbigyang Muli,” the short film, was written and directed by Carlo Obispo, with Marvin Reyes as director of photography.

The film centers on a love story portrayed by Reyes and Cellan, according to a teaser released on Tuesday.

Boy Abunda Originals has been offering queer stories since mid-2020, with topics ranging from young love to living with HIV.