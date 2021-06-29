iWantTFC now free for users in Philippines

iWantTFC’s content library will be completely free to access to users in the Philippines starting June 30. ABS-CBN

MANILA — iWantTFC’s 10,000 hours’ worth of content can now be accessed completely for free by users in the Philippines starting Wednesday, June 30, the streaming platform has announced.

Available as an iOS or Android app, or through internet browsers at iwanttfc.com, iWantTFC will offer without charge the two-day advanced episodes of the ongoing ABS-CBN primetime shows “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” “Init Sa Magdamag,” and “La Vida Lena.”

Adding to its already wide library of original offerings, iWantTFC is also set to debut new titles, starting with the Charlie Dizon-starrer “My Sunset Girl.”

Real-life mom and daughter Sylvia Sanchez and Ria Atayde will co-star in “Mrs. Piggy,” about the joys and pains of a rich self-made woman and her family.



Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson will reunite in “Love Beneath the Stars,” the sequel series to the hit coming-of-age boys’ love (BL) movie “The Boy Foretold by the Stars.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Hoy Love You,” meanwhile, will welcome Ritz Azul in its second season, with original cast members Joross Gamboa, Roxanne Guinoo, Aljon Mendoza, Karina Bautista set to return.

iWantTFC will also be the digital home of other Filipino originals from Brightlight Productions, including Korina Sanchez’s news magazine and lifestyle show “Rated Korina,” the comedy programs “Oh My Dad” and “Sunday Kada,” and the romcom “I Got You.”

Fresh BL productions from Thailand will likewise stream on iWantTFC. Under ABS-CBN’s partnership with GMMTV, the likes of “Baker Boys,” “Bad Buddy,” “Enchante,” and “Not Me” will join the platform’s ever-growing library.

Watch more in iWantTFC

iWantTFC users can also binge-watch over a thousand movies, including recent Star Cinema titles “Boyette: Not A Girl Yet” and “My Lockdown Romance.”

Fans can also look forward to the iWantTFC-exclusive “Tripol Trobol,” the two-part director’s cut of the action-packed romcom “3pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon!” top-billed by Ai-Ai delas Alas, Jennylyn Mercado, and Coco Martin.



Gamers and streamers, meanwhile, can tune in to “The Gaming House,” Tier One Entertainment’s Big Brother-style reality show where 10 aspiring content creators battle it out to become the next big star in the e-sports scene.



Users in the Philippines can enjoy all these titles for free starting June 30. Those who would like to watch content without ads can get a premium subscription worth P119 monthly.



Viewers can enjoy watching iWantTFC on a bigger screen through select devices on VEWD, ROKU streaming devices, Android TV, select Samsung Smart TV models, Telstra TV for global users, and VIDAA for select countries. iWantTFC is also available via Chromecast and Airplay.