'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano' to air in 41 countries in Africa

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" is set to air in 41 countries in Africa starting this July on StarTimes PTV, the leading digital TV operator in the Sub-Saharan region.

The good news was shared by the action-drama's producer Dreamscape Entertainment in a social media post on Tuesday night.

"Ang pambansang teleserye, pang international na rin! Mapapanood na ang #FPJsAngProbinsyano sa 41 countries sa Africa simula ngayong July sa StarTimes PTV Regional network," the caption read.

The iconic action series which stars Coco Martin as the hero cop Cardo Dalisay, was the overall No. 1 TV program in the Philippines prior to the forced broadcast shutdown of ABS-CBN’s Channel 2 last year.



The series debuted in September 2015 on ABS-CBN’s Channel 2.

“Ang Probinsyano” migrated fully to digital in July 2020, a month ahead of the launch of Kapamilya Online Live, the free livestreaming of ABS-CBN programs on YouTube and Facebook.

"Ang Probinsyano" airs new episodes every weeknight, and can be watched on Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

