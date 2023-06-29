Lee O'Brian counters Pokwang's deportation complaint against him

MANILA – Lee O’Brian has chosen to take an offensive stance by submitting a counter-affidavit in response to the deportation complaint lodged against him by his former partner, comedienne Pokwang.

In an interview with TV5’s MJ Marfori, O’Brian said he will always have respect for the mother of his child Malia no matter what happens.

“Just filed a counter-affidavit to the complaint filed by Marietta Subong,” he said referring to Pokwang. “What I’d like to say is first of all, above everything, I always have respect for the mother of my child.”

He also explained that he cannot speak about the legal issue publicly.

“Second of all, because this is kind of a quasi-judicial issue for the Bureau of Immigration, I cannot comment on the details. That’s just the nature of the issue.”

O’Brian also made an appeal to authorities to evaluate his care fairly.

“Given the fact that the complainant is very well-known, widely known throughout this country and very, very influential, I am basically asking and pleading with the Philippine government and the Bureau of Immigration to look at my case, my deportation case, fairly and with justice,” he said.

According to ABS-CBN News' MJ Felipe, Pokwang's camp claimed that O'Brian is using a tourist visa and has no special working permit.

The move came after Pokwang admitted that a confrontation about their business venture cost her relationship with O’Brian.

She also claimed that O’Brian did not give any financial support to their daughter and called him “palamunin.”

Pokwang and O'Brian have been separated since November 2021 although the comedienne previously said they parted ways on good terms.

The two met while working on the TFC movie "Edsa Woolworth" and started their relationship in 2015.

Related video: