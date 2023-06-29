Joross Gamboa to try directing with 3 projects to pitch

MANILA -- Joross Gamboa will remain busy the entire 2023. He will be part of the cast of Star Cinema’s first venture with showbiz couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, “Rewind,” that will start filming next month.

He is wrapping up the drama series, “The Missing Husband,” with Sophie Albert, Rocco Nacino, Yasmien Kurdi, Max Eigenmann and Jak Roberto.

More recent for Gamboa is “Ang Pangarap Kong Oskars” of Mavx Productions, where he worked for the first time with Paolo Contis. Written and directed by Jules Katanyag, the suspense-comedy also stars Kate Alejandrino and Faye Lorenzo.

Veteran actors Jon Santos and Long Mejia have special participation, as well as singer-actor Gian Magdangal.

“Paolo and I have not worked together before,” Gamboa said. “Dito lang kami sa pelikula unang nagkita. So, when he asked me kung pwede kaming magka-trabaho, nag-yes ako agad.

“Wala akong problema sa lahat. Lahat naman kaibigan natin. I transferred networks before, tapos bumalik din ako. Kung saan may trabaho nandu’n lang ako.”

Gamboa showed his support to Contis when the latter was constantly bashed after taking over as host of the new “Eat Bulaga.”

“Kung meron issue, sana ma-resolve na agad para maging okay na lahat kasi ang hirap na nasa gano’ng situation ka,” Gamboa said.

However, Gamboa insisted he is not siding with anyone because on both sides, he has friends.

“Kahit na sa kamag-anak, hindi ka basta pwedeng kumampi, just be there for them para maging okay na lahat,” he said.

Even as a friend, Gamboa refuses to give unsolicited advice. “Magpapayo lang ako kung kailangan or nagtanong,” he said. “Mature na ang mga friends ko. Matatalino sila. Matatanda na.

“Ayoko ng payo ng payo sa kanila. Ang importante lang kasi talaga, mapalapit ka muna kay Lord. Then everything follows. Bago ang relationship niyo, ‘yung relationship niyo muna kay Lord ang mauna.”

Gamboa has three directorial projects he is planning to pitch to producers. “Gusto ko, ‘yung idi-direct ko, ako rin ang magsusulat,” he said.

One is a sports comedy with a twist. “Magugustuhan ito ng mga bagets because the treatment is light. About basketball, ako ‘yung bida. Sayang dahil ako na rin ang nag direct, pero hindi ako ‘yung magaling.

“Ang bida ‘yung storya. Inspired by Stephen Chow’s kind of comedy. Gusto kong leading lady si Alessandra de Rossi. Isa siya sa pinakamagaling na leading ladies pagdating sa batuhan ng linya.

“Kapag nag-absorb siya, may ibinabalik siya agad sa ‘yo. Magaling siyang artista. Laging may makukuha ka agad sa kanya. Magaling siya sa comedy at drama.”

The other story is about cancer that ruffles the relationship of a family. “Personal experience ko rin dahil ang mommy ko nagka-cancer, but gumaling na rin siya. But my lola died of cancer in 2017, before the pandemic.

“Ang gusto kong bida, Angel [Locsin] or Juday [Judy Ann Santos]. Tatlong may cancer then may nag-aalaga sa kanila. May pagka ‘Patch Adams’ na babae ang story. We can include Bea Alonzo. Then isang bata.”

The third one is a romantic-comedy with a twist. “Pwedeng digital or even global, but isipin mo kung paano ang atake,” Gamboa insisted. “Siyempre, dapat merong influence of our culture, dapat may touch of Filipino.

“Bagong artista ang gagamitin ko. Pwedeng i-audition namin.”

Meanwhile, “Ang Pangarap Kong Oskars” which is now showing in cinemas, is Mavx Productions’ tribute to filmmakers. Shot on location in the forest of Catanduanes, the fantasy-comedy will show how difficult it is to wrap up one film.

